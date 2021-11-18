Etharkkum Thuninthavan: Suriya looks powerful in NEW POSTER; Special update to be released on Nov 19

Etharkkum Thuninthavan, the highly anticipated upcoming project marks the first collaboration of Suriya and director Pandiraj. Today, the makers shared a new poster of the actor looking intense and powerful as they announced that a special update will be released tomorrow on November 19 at 12 PM. Fans are excited and trending the film on Twitter.

Sharing the new poster, makers wrote, "#ETupdate Tomorrow @ 12 PM! Kaathiruppom." This poster has surely raised the expectations about what's in the store and Suriya seems to promise another blockbuster movie with impeccable performance.

Suriya and his team of Etharkkum Thuninthavan resumed the shoot in July and wrapped up the shoot in just 51 days amid the pandemic. The film has been shot in Chennai, Madurai, and Karaikudi, and Karaikudi.

Etharkkum Thuninthavan, which is touted to be a complete family entertainer narrated in a rural backdrop, reportedly features Suriya in an action-packed role. The actor is appearing in a unique get-up in the Pandiraj directorial, with a long hairdo and mustache. Suriya's first look poster from the project, which was released on the actor's 46th birthday, had taken social media by storm.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady of the film. Actor Satyaraj will also be featured in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Sun Pictures.