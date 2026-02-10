Euphoria to skip OTT Release? Director Gunasekhar reveals Bhumika Chawla and Sara Arjun film won’t stream online

Bhumika Chawla and Sara Arjun starrer Euphoria released in theaters on February 6, 2026. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film will likely stay away from OTT release for a while.

Is Euphoria planning to skip OTT release?

At a promotional event for Euphoria, director Gunasekhar reacted to the growing trend of audiences skipping theatres in anticipation of digital releases. The filmmaker stressed that his latest project is made exclusively for the big screen.

During the event, the director added that if Euphoria is released online, it would remove the emotional experience he has worked hard to create. The filmmaker stated that the film caters to theatre-going audiences and delivers complete value to those who choose to watch it in theatres. He also appealed to family audiences to support theatrical viewing instead of postponing it for an OTT release.

The director also reflected on how earlier films enjoyed long theatrical runs, while today’s quick OTT releases have changed audience habits.

For those unaware, Euphoria is the latest movie starring Bhumika Chawla and Dhurandhar fame Sara Arjun as co-leads. The film revolves around Vindhya Vemulapalli, the principal of a top college in the city. In a turn of events, she approaches the High Court and files a case against herself.

What led her to file the case against herself, and what is the nature of her relationship with a young woman Chaitra, is explored in the movie. The film deals with themes of parenting, justice, and the relentless price of ambition.

As Gunasekhar returned to the director’s chair after 3 years, this marked Sara's debut in Telugu cinema as a lead after appearing in child artist roles back in the day. Apart from the leads, the movie had Nassar, Rohith, Gautham Menon, Vignesh Gavireddy, Likhita Yalamanchali, Addala Prudhviraj, Kalpa Latha, Ravi Prakash, and more in key roles.

Kaala Bhairava has composed the music, while cinematography is handled by Praveen K Pothan and editing by Prawin Pudi.

