Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu: Jr NTR hosted show creates a history; Can you answer this Rs 1 crore worth question?

Jr NTR hosted Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu has created a history as Hyderabad-based cop Raja Ravindra becomes the winner of Rs. 1 crore on the quiz show. He is the first ever crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati's Telugu version. Raja Ravindra managed to crack all the questions and win this whopping amount.

Well, can you answer the question that helped Raja Ravindra to win Rs 1 crore on the TV show?

Here you go:

Q) Who chaired the commission whose recommendations resulted in the formation of Andhra Pradesh through the States Reorganisation Act, 1956?

A) Ranganath Misra

B) Ranjit Singh Sarkaria

C) BP Mandal

D) S Fazal Ali.

After thinking a lot, Raja Ravindra decided to use his last lifeline, phone a friend. He video called his friend who wasn't sure about his answer but guessed option D. Raja took a risk, went with his friend's guess and it turned out to be the right answer.

Raja is looking forward to completing his dream to participate in Olympics in the air rifle category. He is planning to invest the money to fulfil his ambition.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is currently being aired on Gemini TV