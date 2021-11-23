Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Promo: Mahesh Babu appears on Jr NTR's show & they make for an ultimate combination

The much-awaited promo of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu featuring superstar Mahesh Babu as a guest is finally out. One can see in the promo, Mahesh Babu makes a cool appearance and looks super happy gracing Jr NTR's show. They together make for an ultimate combination.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu's upcoming episode is definitely going to be a blockbuster and viewers cannot wait to know what's in store for them. The promo of the show is going to give you next-level goosebumps as two talented personalities will be seen sharing the small screen on the quiz show.

Check out the promo below:

Also Read: Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's unseen wedding video is all things fun and love

Earlier, Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, SS Rajamouli, and Koratala Siva among others have graced the popular game show.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release in theatres on April 1 while Jr NTR is looking forward to the release of his magnum opus RRR. Starring Ram Charan, RRR is the biggest Pan India project after the Baahubali franchise.