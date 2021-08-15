Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu: Ram Charan shares a sneak peek of Jr NTR hosted show; Says 'loved being your guest'

The first episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu hosted by Jr NTR will see Ram Charan as the guest and fans can't keep calm. Ram Charan and Jr NTR's bonding has already grabbed a lot of attention after the release of 'Dosti' song from RRR. Now, they are all set to leave their fans amazed yet again and the first promo from the show is proof.

Sharing the first promo of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu (EMK), Jr NTR tweeted, "As we gear up to bring #EMK into your homes from this 22nd, here is a sneak peek of the curtain raiser episode featuring my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. We hope you will have as much fun watching as we had shooting."

Replying to Jr NTR and sharing his experience of being on the show, Ram Charan wrote, "My brother @tarak9999, loved being your guest for #EMK! Hope you all have as much fun watching it as we did shooting!."

The show will premiere on August 22 and will air on weekdays at 8:30 PM on Gemini TV.

My brother @tarak9999, loved being your guest for #EMK!

— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are shooting for the last schedule of RRR in Ukraine. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also stars and in important roles alongside Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani in supporting roles.

RRR will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages on October 13, 2021.

