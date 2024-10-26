Even before Suriya's Kanguva release, makers have already planned for its mega sequel? Producer TJ Gnanavel REACTS

Suriya is all set to shine bright on the silver screen soon with his next release, Kanguva. The fantasy action thriller has already been prophesied to be one of the biggest entertainers of the actor. With the promotions of the pan-India release in full swing, Kanguva’s producer recently grabbed attention as he spilled beans on the probable sequel of the film.

In an interview with ETimes, Kanguva’s producer TJ Gnanavel revealed that the movie from the very beginning had been planned to be a two-part project. He added that the sequel will showcase the backstory of the characters. Speaking up on the tentative schedule of the second installment, the producer revealed that the pre-production of Kanguva 2 will begin next year, while its shooting will begin in 2026. He shared that the release would happen in 2027.

Gnanavel said, “Director Siva has brought an unseen world to life with 'Kanguva', and I believe audiences will embrace it. It’s envisioned as a two-part project, with plans for a spin-off web series. Each character, like Udhran (played by Bobby Deol), will have a detailed backstory. Pre-production for 'Kanguva 2' will begin next year, with filming to start in 2026, aiming for a 2027 release.”

Well, the ecstatic buildup of the Suriya starrer is palpable amongst his fans, and it is every now and then when they are left surprised with newer updates on the film ahead of its release on November 14, 2024.

For instance, during the promotional event for Kanguva, filmmaker Siva mentioned how the talented music composer Anirudh Ravichander will be making a special cameo in the film. He would have a special appearance in the song YOLO from the film, starring Suriya and Disha Patani.

Well, agree or not, the entire cast and crew of Kanguva have been leaving no stone unturned to give the audience a memorable experience. Be it from its trailer, songs, and other special glimpses shared by the makers, the film is expected to win big once it hits theaters.

Earlier, during a conversation with Pinkvilla’s Masterclass, Suriya had talked about the massive scale of his next film, Kanguva, and shared how it would match with the magnanimous scale of Telugu releases like Baahubali, Kalki 2898 AD, and RRR.

He said, “Right from the narration day, we knew that we were entering a different world. Of course, we’ve seen Baahubali, RRR, and Kalki, but for Tamil, Kanguva would be that one big first step, is what I would like to say.”

Besides Suriya, Kanguva stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramanium, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and others in crucial roles.

