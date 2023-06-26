Everything about Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun’s wedding, groom; date revealed

It is not a rumor anymore that Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of Arjun Sarja, is about to tie the knot with the love of her life. The marriage is going to take place sooner than everyone anticipated. As soon as the news came out about the Pattathu Yaanai actress’ marriage, the rumor mills were busy figuring out further details about the impending wedding. Here are all the details we know so far.

Aishwarya Arjun to marry Umapathy Ramaiah, the son of Thambi Ramaiah

Aishwarya is about to get married to actor Umapathy Ramaiah, the son of the famous Tamil actor and comedian Thambi Ramaiah, who is also a National Award winner. Umapathy made his entry into the world of films with the comedy flick Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay, which was released in 2017. He has subsequently acted in a string of films, including one directed by his father titled Maniyaar Kudumbam.

How Aishwarya and Umapathy met

The soon-to-be-married couple became familiar with each other while Umapathy was a contestant in the Tamil reality show called Survivor Tamil. The host of the show was Aishwarya's father, Arjun. Well, it will be safe to say that the Gentleman actor had a role to play in Aishwarya and Umapathy falling for each other. He was the reason that the couple met.

The couple soon developed a bond, and things got serious pretty quickly.

Families more than happy with this union

The families of both Umapathy and Aishwarya could not be happier with this marriage. Both families met recently in Anjaneyar temple which fastened the process of their marriage as they gave their go-ahead for the wedding. The families are equally excited and look forward to the marriage.

Wedding Date

Even though a lot has been said about the marriage already, the question still remains that when is the Big Day. Well, it has been confirmed that the wedding will take place next year. Even though a date has not been singled out, the announcement can be expected soon.

Thambi Ramaiah himself has revealed that the date of the wedding will be shared with everyone on November 8. There is a reason why that particular day has been chosen for the marriage date announcement – It is Umapathy’s birthday. He has revealed that there is a high possibility that the wedding may take place in the month of February next year.

