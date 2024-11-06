‘Everything changed that day; I completely broke down’: Sivakarthikeyan recalls father’s demise which shattered his 17 year old self

Sivakarthikeyan’s portrayal of Major Mukund Varadarajan in the biographical war drama Amaran has earned him high praise from people across the country. However, the actor credits his late father, G Doss for being the only inspiration behind him taking up such an ambitious role and project. During the success event for the film, the actor reminisced about ground-shaking moments he endured after his father’s demise.

For the unversed, Sivakarthikeyan’s father, G Doss, was a police officer and jail superintendent who passed away while the actor was still in his teens. Reminiscing memories about him during the event, the star revealed worshiping his father like a hero.

Summing up how the past 21 years of his life have been with his father’s absence, Sivakarthikeyan said, “My father was an honest officer who was respected by all. He is my biggest reason to do the film. For the past 21 years, I have been living with his memories, and Amaran gave me an opportunity to be him and see him. He is my first hero. I remember polishing his shoes, placing his badge on the uniform, helping with the belt hook, everything. I wanted to be like him in Amaran. Honestly, I saw a lot of similarities between Appa and Major Mukund.”

Moving on with his revelations, Sivakarthikeyan recounted the exact day when he lost his father and how things changed completely in his life. He mentioned how his confidence was shaken at just 17 years old when he saw his hero, his father, inside an ambulance and an ice box.

Expressing how he couldn’t believe that his father was gone and what remained was just his bones and ashes, Sivakarthikeyan said, “I received a call at 8 am from my father telling me he was coming home on a 2-day leave. I returned home to the news that he was no more. Everything changed that day. I used to be a very confident person then because I knew Appa was there. But, then, when I saw him in that ambulance, ice box, etc., I completely broke down. When the rites and rituals were complete, I saw that my father was just bones. The 17-year-old Sivakarthikeyan was shattered that day.”

Well, coming back to his latest release, Amaran, the actor seems to have done complete justice in bringing to life a real-life war hero like the martyred Major. Sai Pallavi starred as the leading lady opposite him.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is nearing hitting the Rs. 80 crore mark already within a week of its release.

