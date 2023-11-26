Ex-Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar ATTACKED by unknown person; actress suspects BB connection

Actress and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar shares a shocking image on her official X (formerly Twitter) handle of her face being assaulted by an unknown assailant at the parking lot of her sister’s building.

The actress has alleged that she was attacked by a man in the middle of the night who is connected to the Bigg Boss Tamil competition. This comes as a shock to many seeing such a serious crime happening over a game show.

Vanitha Vijayakumar assaulted at night

The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 is going in full swing and Vanitha’s daughter Jovika is also playing in the game. The actress herself is also a reviewer of the game on the Indiaglitz channel and due to this, she was attacked outside her sister’s parking lot, late at night.

Taking it to her X she wrote, “Brutally attacked by god knows who ! A so called Pradeep Antony supporter. Finished my #BiggBossTamil7 review and had dinner and walked down to my car i parked in my sister sowmyas house was dark and a man appeared from nowhere and said red card kudukreengala.”

She added, “Ni support vera and hit me hard on my face and fleed away . I was in so much pain bleeding in my face and yelling. No one around was around 1 am.i called my sister to come down she urged me to go report this incident to the police but I told her I lost trust in the process.”

Furthermore, she said “I took first aid and left home with rage and not able to identify my attacker. He laughed like a lunatic which haunts my ears. Taking a break from everything as i am not in a physical condition to appear on screen. For those who support disturbed ppl danger is just a feet away.”

As of now there hasn’t been a police complaint regarding it and more information about the assailant is yet to be discovered.

Who is Vanitha Vijayakumar?

Vanitha Vijayakumar is the daughter of actor Vijayakumar and his second wife, Tamil actress Manjula. She also has two sisters who are former actresses, namely Preetha and Sridevi. The actress is also the half-sibling of actor Arun Vijay and former actress Kavitha. Vanitha has acted in various films debuting alongside Thalapathy Vijay for his 1995 film Chandralekha.

