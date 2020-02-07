THIS ex Bigg Boss Tamil fame all set to join Nayanthara's next; Details Inside

Mookuthi Amman starring Nayanthara in the female lead has been the talk of the town since its inception. Meanwhile, according to the latest update, Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame will be making a special appearance in the film.

RJ Balaji is making his directorial debut with the upcoming film, Mookuthi Amman starring Nayanthara in the female lead. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores for us. The makers of the film have already wrapped up a major part of the shoot and have begun shooting the remaining portions. Mookuthi Amman is being directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan together and this is for the first time they have invested into direction venture.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update, Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Yashikaa Aanand will be making a special appearance in the film. Yashikaa will be seen in a cameo role in Mookuthi Amman along with her Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu co-star Gautham Karthik. Reportedly, the Bigg Boss Tamil fame will be seen shaking a leg. However, an official word regarding the same is awaited. Meanwhile, Nayanthara has turned vegetarian for the upcoming film. In fact, the entire team has turned vegan for the film as it is a spiritual film and will see Nayanthara in the role of Amman.

The Lady Superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara has quite a few interesting films in the kitty. One of many is Netrikann, to be produced by her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara will play the role of a blind woman in the film.

