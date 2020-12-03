Ex Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijaykumar's new tattoo near her neck leaves netizens curious

Meanwhile, Vanitha and Peter had recently got into a verbal spat in Goa after the latter, who was drunk, misbehaved with the actress.

Former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar recently hit the headlines for the all the wrong reasons. The actress was in the news over her fight with husband Peter Paul. Now amidst a new controversy, Vanitha's tattoo near her neck has grabbed everyone's attention. A few photos of her new stylish look and a new tattoo below the neck in a confused font has left everyone curious. Netizens have been trying to decode the same as it also has a heart symbol. Meanwhile, Vanitha has got a complete makeover and is busy with the shoots. She is also looking after her kids along with managing her work.

The Bigg Boss Tamil fame got married to her long-time boyfriend Peter Paul in an intimate ceremony this year. However, a few days after their marriage, Peter's first wife Elizabeth Helen alleged that they haven't divorced. The controversy took social media by storm as many TV celebs from the industry commented on the same. Well, months after, Vanitha and Peter recently got into a verbal spat in Goa after the latter, who was drunk, misbehaved with the actress.

Vanitha later released a statement on the same. She wrote, "To those who think I broke a home...I made a home with someone who didn't have a home and family for many years..he was in pain and so was I..we loved laughed and lived thru the worst times beginning from the covid pandemic to the media circus which was purposely created around us."

She continued in a long Instagram post, "I believed nothing could break us..next came a health scare where I was terrified and shattered that I was going to lose him 2 times within a month..it was the worst pain and feeling... I was so grateful to god to be able to bring him back home alive twice ...especially this year." Vanitha added, " Life changes after ur loved one is sick or going thru recovery of something major in health..it was my constant worry and job to care for him...I couldn't bear the pain of losing him..even today I remain in the same pain..some sadistic people are still making money and fame out. Out of my life and crushing my heart by not caring enough and make fun of or discuss 2 individuals' personal life...they find happiness in others pain...I am an honest straightforward person who shares everything good and bad in my life to the world."

