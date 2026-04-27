Exam OTT Release: When and where to watch Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan and Abbas’ suspense drama online

Exam is an upcoming Tamil suspense drama web series starring Vettaiyan fame Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan in the lead roles. If you’re wondering about its streaming update, here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Exam

Exam is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 15, 2026. The seven-episode series is originally in Tamil and will also be available in dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Additionally, it will include subtitles in 15 languages, including English.

The official update about the show was shared by the platform on its social media handles. Sharing the post, the team wrote, “Q1. When the exam decides your future, who decides the exam? Exam On Prime, New Series, May 15.”

Here’s the post:

Plot of Exam

Exam is set against the emotionally charged, high-pressure world of competitive examinations. The series explores themes of ambition, injustice, and the difficult moral choices people are forced to make when pushed to their limits.

Driven by suspense, the show is expected to resonate strongly with Indian audiences, especially families and students familiar with the pressures of competitive exams.

Cast and crew of Exam

Exam features Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan as co-leads, with Abbas playing a pivotal role. Further details about the cast are yet to be revealed. The web series is produced by Vikram Vedha directors Pushkar-Gayathri under the banner of Wallwatcher Films.

The show is written and directed by A. Sarkunam. Speaking about the project, Pushkar-Gayathri said, “With Exam, we wanted to explore ambition, injustice, and the moral crossroads people face when pushed to the edge. At the heart of this story is a young woman who refuses to remain powerless. Her journey is not about glamorizing defiance, but about examining the emotional and ethical cost of standing up to a system stacked against her.”

Dushara Vijayan’s next movie

Dushara Vijayan will next appear as a co-lead in Kattalan, an action thriller starring Antony Varghese in the lead role, alongside Kabir Duhan Singh, Sunil, and Jagadish. The film is produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments and is slated for a theatrical release in May 2026.

Looking ahead, the actress will also be seen alongside Vishal in the film Magudam .

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