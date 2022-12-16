Excited about motherhood, Ram Charan's wife Upasana seeks blessings from the main women in her life; PICS

Ram Charan , the popular Telugu star, and his lovely wife Upasana Kamineni are set to welcome their first child soon. The good news was announced by Ram Charan and Upasana's parents, megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, and Anil and Shobana Kamineni, with an official statement, a few days back. The star wife, who is all excited about the new phase in her life, finally opened up on welcoming motherhood with a recent Instagram post.

The entrepreneur, who is entering motherhood, recently sought blessings from the main women in her life, including her mother Shobana Kamineni, her grandmothers, and her aunts. Upasana, who shared some lovely pictures with the main women in her life, also stated that she missed her 'Athama' (mother-in-law) Surekha Konidela, on the special occasion. "Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athama," reads the star wife's Instagram post. In the pictures, Upasana looks beautiful in the peacock blue Raw Mango lehenga, which she paired with diamond Polki jewellery.

Ram Charan and Upasana's love story

The young power couple of Telugu cinema met each other during their school days in Chennai and fell in love much later. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got engaged in December 2011 after a few years of courtship. The couple tied the knot in a grand traditional wedding ceremony which was held in Temple Tress Farm House in Hyderabad, in June 2012.

Upasana and Ram Charan's careers

When it comes to her professional life, Upasana Kamineni is a highly popular businesswoman. She is the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals and Managing Director of Family Health Plan Insurance TPA LTD. Ram Charan, on other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming S Shankar directorial, which has been tentatively titled RC 15. He is also expected to reunite with SS Rajamouli for the sequel to RRR, which is expected to go on floors by 2025.