Excited about Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's Game Changer? Here's a MAJOR update on the political action thriller

Game Changer is undoubtedly one of the highly-anticipated upcoming movies of Ram Charan. Moviegoers have been excited about this one film since its inception.

The excitement around the release of Game Changer doubled after the makers released the first song from the film, titled Jaragandi. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani together took social media by storm with this foot-tapping number from Shankar directorial. Well, Game Changer has witnessed many ups and downs and delays in the shoot.

Amidst all the curious among RC fans, we have heard makers are set to wrap the the shoot in 10 days. Yes, Ram Charan will wrap up his part of the shoot and the makes will soon kickstart post-production works.

Ram Charan to finish shooting Game Changer soon

Although other sequences from the film will continue being shot, the Magadheera actor’s work will conclude in June.

Since the Rangasthalam actor is juggling with a busy schedule, S Shankar wants to complete the shooting involving Ram Charan as soon as possible so he can move on to his next projects.

Meanwhile, the makers released the Jaragandi song, featuring Kiara Advani and Ram Charan on March 27, on the RRR actor’s birthday. The power-packed song received a positive response from the audience.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Jaragandi song from Game Changer

The Ram Charan starrer political drama was initially announced in February 2021 under the tentative tile, RC15. It is worth mentioning that Game Changer marks the 15th film of the Yevadu actor.

The official title of Game Changer was unveiled in March 2023. With a reported budget of Rs. 200 crore, the film promises high production value and high-action-packed sequences.

More about Game Changer

Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer is an upcoming Telugu political action drama that stars Ram Charan in the lead role. The story revolves around an IAS officer who sets out to corrupt the corruption in his political system.

Besides Ram Charan, Game Changer also features an exceptional star cast that includes Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more in key roles. Although the makers are still to announce a confirmed release date, speculations say that Game Changer will hit the theatres in September or October, this year.

