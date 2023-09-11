Exciting BUZZ: Ajith’s VidaaMuyarchi likely to go on floors by September end

Ajith Kumar is one of the most sought-after actors in Kollywood and has provided fans with films like Valimai, Viswasam and Thunivu. After the last film became a success, it was announced that for his next film, Ajith would be collaborating with director Magizh Thirumeni, who is known for directing films like Thadam and Kalaga Thalaivan. According to media reports, Trisha Krishnan has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Ajith. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Trisha and Ajith have been an on-screen pair before this in films like Yennai Arindhaal, Mankatha and Ji, and over time have gone on to become fan favorites as well. In fact, Vidaamuyarchi would be the seventh film in which the duo are acting together. But apart from the announcement of the film, there was no real update related to it so far. The latest update suggests that the production for the film is all set to begin by the end of September. Reportedly, the first schedule of the shoot will take place in Dubai.

What we know so far

Vidamuyarch is director Magizh Thirumeni’s sixth feature film venture, made under the banner of Lyca Productions, the production house behind some of the best movies in the past few years like Vada Chennai, Ponniyin Selvan, and Kolamaavu Kokila.

It was also announced recently that Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Das and Arun Vijay are also going to be playing pivotal roles in the film. The music for the film is said to be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is having the time of his career right now, after the success of films like Jawan, Jailer and his upcoming film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay.

