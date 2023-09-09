Exciting Buzz: Priyanka Mohan may join Vijay in Thalapathy68; Shoot to start on Gandhi Jayanti?

It was announced earlier this year that Thalapathy Vijay’s next film would be with Venkat Prabhu, who is known for directing Mankatha and Maanadu. The Mersal actor is currently wrapping up the post-production works for his next film, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The makers of the film are planning to host its audio launch towards the end of September, and the film will officially release in theaters on the 19th of October.

Amidst the hype that Leo is creating, it was announced that the Pooja for Thalapathy 68 will take place on the 1st of October, and the shoot is all set to commence from the second, on Gandhi Jayanti. It is also being reported that Vijay would be seen portraying a dual role in the film. In fact, Venkat Prabhu and Vijay had traveled to Los Angeles, to have a run at the de-aging technology. However, there is no official word regarding the same by the makers of Thalapathy 68.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Simran would be joining the cast, as Vijay’s heroine for the film. The speculative news, as expected, sent fans into a frenzy, getting to finally see the on-screen couple once again after 19 years. The last time they acted together in a film was in 2004, for the film Udhaya, directed by Azhagam Perumal. It was also announced that Prashanth and Prabhu Deva are set to play pivotal roles in the film. None of the above information has been yet confirmed officially.

Priyanka Mohan in final talks for Thalapathy 68?

The latest buzz related to the movie is that Priyanka Mohan, famous for playing the lead in Don and Doctor, is set to be cast alongside Simran as the lead, where Simran would be cast opposite an older Vijay, and Priyanka would be cast opposite a younger one.

The film is expected to be a classic Venkat Prabhu film, that is set to portray Vijay in a completely new light. Major portions of the film will be shot in Chennai, while there will be song sequences that will be shot in foreign locations.

