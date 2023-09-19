Exciting Buzz: Sai Pallavi to join Naga Chaitanya in NC23?

Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his 23rd film, tentatively titled NC23. The film has Chandoo Mondeti at its helm, marking the third collaboration between the two after Premam in 2016 and Savyasachi in 2018. The much-anticipated film is produced by Bunny Vas, under the banner of the prestigious Geetha Arts.

In the most recent update, it is being speculated that Sai Pallavi, of Gargi fame, has joined the cast for the film. The speculations arose after a promo video was put out by the Production House. The video showed the producers, director, and the Custody actor discussing the film with a woman, who remained unrevealed, with the caption: “The widely adored and loved lady joins the voyage of NC23”. Netizens were quick to react, suggesting that the actress whose face was not revealed in the video montage was actually Sai Pallavi.

Check out the video below

What we know about NC23 so far

The third collaboration between Chay and Chandoo Mondeti, NC23, has already begun preparations according to reports. The duo visited the K Matchilesam village of Srikakulam for the same purpose. They met the fishermen of the region, getting to know more about their land, culture, and lifestyle. According to reports, Naga Chaitanya’s character is a young man belonging to a fishermen’s community from a small town in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the Venky Mama actor had also talked about the film, saying that he was excited for the film as soon as he heard the script. He said the story is based on true events, and preparation for the film helped them understand the lifestyle and body language of the fishermen, as well as the texture of the village.

What’s next for Naga Chaitanya

Apart from NC23, the Love Story actor is also set to make his web series debut with Dootha. The series would be helmed by Vikram Kumar and features an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and more. It is also said that the series would be of the supernatural horror genre.

What’s next for Sai Pallavi

The Premam actress was last seen in the legal drama film Gargi, helmed by Gautham Ramachandran. The actress is also set to feature in Sivakarthikeyan’s next film, helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, which is tentatively titled SK21. According to reports, the film is a biographic drama.

ALSO READ: CAUGHT: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's dinner date picture from London goes viral