Exciting new update on Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is here!

While Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is occupying the headlines every day, here comes an exciting new update of the movie. The title font of the movie will be revealed by the makers will be released tomorrow. While fans are desperately waiting to see anything about the movie, this comes as a major new update. Taking to twitter, Madras Talkies mentioned that the title font of the magnum opus will be revealed tomorrow as a new year treat.

“A very Happy New Year to all May this year help you conquer your dreams, old & new! #HappyNewYear On that note, how about starting the year with #PonniyinSelvan? Title font coming out tomorrow!”, Madras Talkies wrote on Twitter. Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Tamil novel by Kalki, is jointly scripted by Mani Ratnam and actor-writer Kumaravel. So far the makers have revealed that the movie will have star cast including Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram. It was also recently reported that lyricist Vairamuthu, whose name was brought up during the #Metoo movement, is not onboard the project anymore. There has been no confirmation about the same yet.

Actors Parthiban, Keerthy Suresh and Anushka Shetty opted out of the movie due to various reasons. While Parthiban opted out due to unavailability of dates, it is being said that Keerthy Suresh had her dates booked for Thalaivar 168. Anushka Shetty on the other hand, opted out due to unknown reasons. Vairamuthu, was earlier onboard the movie, apparently is no longer a part of the project, as his name was mentioned during the infamous Metoo movement.

