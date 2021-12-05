EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh opens up about Major & Mahesh Babu backing the film

Actor and filmmaker Adivi Sesh will be next seen in the upcoming pan Indian film, Major, playing the role of 26/11 Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and being produced by Mahesh Babu under the GMB entertainment banner. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh opened up about how Mahesh Babu backed Major and if the Superstar ever said he wants to act in the film.

When asked if Mahesh Babu as a producer of Major ever said he wants to act on the film, Adivi Sesh said, "He was extremely gracious and has only guided us in how we can have the maximum reach. Other than this, he never said even as a joke that he wants to act in the film."

Speaking about Mahesh Babu coming on board as a producerfor Major, the actor said, "Actually you know, I think how it happened is Mahesh sir has worked with Anurag and Sharadha, another set of producers A+S movies so he made me meet Namrata ma'am and that's how this thing sort of started rolling. I didn't realise I could pitch it to him as Mahesh sir is an actor and he never produced a film which didn't star him."

Major is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu, Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies. This movie will also mark the debut of Mahesh Babu as a producer with his banner GMB Entertainments.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh says SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali was a film school for him; Has signed two Hindi films



Major is the biopic of late Major Sundeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 26/11 terror attacks of 2008 that took place in Mumbai. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar in a pivotal role. Sricharan Pakala is composing the music and Major will be released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on 11 February 2022.

Watch full interview here: