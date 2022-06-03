EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh spills the beans on Nani's HIT 2; Says 'sequel will be bigger than first part'

After Major, which is currently in theatres for screening, Adivi Sesh has a lineup of movies including HIT 2, a sequel of the blockbuster movie HIT which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. For the second part, Adivi Sesh had been roped by producer Nani as the main lead. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed details about HIT and how he got on board for the sequel although he wasn't part of the prequel.

Opening up about his next HIT 2 with actor and producer Nani, Adivi Sesh said, "HIT 2, it was just offered to me. Nani called me up, he is a dear friend and I love him as an actor. He just offered me the film and said they want to go much bigger than HIT 1. And so that's how I got on board for the film."

The second installment of HIT (Homicide Investigation Team), is to be produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under his production banner Wall Poster Cinema. The sequel comes the tagline ‘The Second Case’ will also be directed by Sailesh Kolanu and also features Menakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Bhanu Chander, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti, Komali Prasad in key roles. John Stewart Eduri is the music composer.

HIT 2, the sequel will be reportedly set in Andhra Pradesh and the crew of the film including DOP, editing and others will be the same as the first part. The film is scheduled to release in the cinema halls on July 29.

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh's biographical film Major hit the theatres on June 3 and is receiving a good response from the audiences. Fans are hailing the Sesh for his performance as Sundeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in November 2008 in the Mumbai terror attacks.

