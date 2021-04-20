EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Lekshmi talks on Ponniyin Selvan, Jagame Thandhiram; Wants to work with Thalapathy Vijay

In an exclusive interview with us, Aishwarya Lekshmi opened up about various things starting from her skincare routine to her experience in working with Mani Ratnam, Dhanush and Tovino Thomas.

One of the most talented and budding actresses of the South Indian entertainment industry is Aishwarya Lekshmi. She has three exciting projects in her kitty to look forward to, and all of them are highly anticipated ones. In Tamil, she has two films in her pipeline namely Ponniyin Selvan and Jagame Thandhiram, while In Malayalam, she is having Kaanekkane with Tovino Thomas. During an exclusive interview with us, Aishwarya opened up about her working experience, skincare routine, and more.

About her experience in working with Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan, Aishwarya said, “I'm playing a very sweet character in Ponniyin Selvan. Acting in the film is like a learning experience for me. Everyone is a part of the making of the film. Starting from to the person who plays a small role, everyone is kept occupied on the sets.” When she was asked about her working experience with Dhanush, she said that she worked with the team for 60 days. “Though Dhanush and I did not have much to interact with, he always made it a point to enquire about me from time to time.

About Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya said, “Fun person, young at heart, he has got a different thinking process, and he is very disciplined.” When we asked her about the actor that she wants to work with, Aishwarya said that working with Amitabh Bhchchan is her dream. She also said, “I have always been a big fan of Thalapathy Vijay. But after watching Master, I was so awestruck with his acting. I also want to work with Thalapathy Vijay if given a chance."

She also gave us cues for healthy and glowing skin. When we asked her about her routine for skin and hair care, she said, “I take multivitamins and I take hot oil massage every week. I also follow my skin doctor's recommendation religiously. Apart from that, my morning starts with a face wah and then I apply sunscreen. While going to bed, I wash my face again and apply night cream”.

