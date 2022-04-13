EXCLUSIVE: Akhil Akkineni will shock you in Agent; To have flamboyance physique REVEALS trainer Junaid Shaikh

Young and promising actor, Akhil Akkineni is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for the upcoming film Agent. Akhil will be seen in an action-packed role and the film will feature a whole new side of him. 'You will be in shock seeing him in the movie," reveals his personal trainer Junaid Shaikh.

"He has been doing a lot of bodybuilding workouts, conditioning workouts. We are making it sure that he does not have stiff or very bulky but will be seen in a flamboyance kind of physique in Agent. Mobility, core sessions are an addition to other workouts," Akhil Akkineni's trainer reveals about his workout schedule for Agent.

"Akhil is a person who will die on say, he is that dedicated. He will cry but do it. Someday when his mood is down, he will go and play cricket. Sports really changes his mindset," Junaid Shaikh shares about Akhil's dedication who is currently shooting for the film in Vizag.

The makers recently shared a release date announcement poster and it presents him in a never-seen-before fierce avatar, as he appears holding a machine gun in his hand. He is being referred to as ‘The Wild One’ for his way of tackling things.

Mammootty too plays a powerful role in the movie. Newbie Sakshi Vaidya is playing the leading lady opposite Akhil in the film billed to be a spy thriller. Vakkantham Vamsi has provided the story for the film being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

