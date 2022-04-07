EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun to commence Pushpa 2 shoot in July; Makers aim for Summer 2023 release

Pushpa: The Rise witnessed Allu Arjun singlehandedly carry the film on his shoulders. This Sukumar directorial elbowed out some Bollywood biggies in an epic battle at the box office. Following the massive success, Allu Arjun and the team are all set to commence the first schedule of Pushpa 2 in July.

"While the work on Pushpa 2 has already kickstarted in terms of location scouting and script, Allu Arjun is set to commence work from June end or in July. Before he jumps to start shooting for Sukumar's Pushpa 2, AA will take a short trip with his family," revealed a source close to the development.

"Sukumar has started reading the script and is focusing more on dialogues which are going to be a trendsetter same a part one. It is not an easy task as Sukumar always craves perfection and he looks for details. The makers plan to shoot some important scenes in the first schedule. The team is gearing up while Sukumar has begun reading scripts," the source added. Srikanth Vissa, who penned the dialogues for blockbuster Pushpa is working on the second part as well.

Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer Pushpa: The Rise was one of the biggest releases after the pandemic-induced lockdown was lifted. It gave several theatres a sign of respite. It remains to see what's in store for the audience with Pushpa: The Rule.

Pushpa, also starring Fahadh Faasil, managed to take the box office by storm with a record-breaking collection not only in the South regions but also in the Hindi belt. After its phenomenal theatrical run, this Allu Arjun starrer did wonders and earned even more through the streaming giant.