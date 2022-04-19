EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun REJECTS tobacco endorsement worth a hefty sum; Here's why

Few years ago, Sai Pallavi slammed the idea of promoting fairness cream for which she was being paid a whopping Rs 2 crore. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Allu Arjun received a hefty sum from a tobacco company for an endorsement but the actor rejected the same.

"AA received a hefty sum for a tobacco brand endorsement but he rejected it without a second thought as he personally does not consume it. The actor does not want his fans to watch the ad and start consuming the product, which can lead to addiction," reveals a source close to the actor.

"While smoking in movies is something that’s not in his control, whenever possible he has amplified the message of being against the idea of the consumption," adds the source.

This change in the Indian Film Industry is for good. However, there are still a lot of top heroes, including Telugu actors, who do not hesitate to endorse a product after being paid a hefty sum. But for Pushpa actor Allu Arjun, it works otherwise.