EXCLUSIVE Allu Arjun on his Bollywood debut: I'm definitely ready for it

One of the biggest actors in the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun has been making his way into the hearts of the audience with his powerful on-screen roles. Bunny enjoys a strong fan following across the country. The stylish star of Tollywood industry, who is all set to entertain the audience with his next Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is ready to take a plunge into Bollywood. It has been 16 years since he started his acting journey and looks like the Telugu star is super ready for Bollywood. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun spilled the beans about the same.

Bunny is ready to explore other languages and other markets, including the Hindi film industry. Talking to Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun said, "I think if there is a very nice film, with a great director, producer and script, I think, I'm definitely ready for it." The Arya actor enjoys a huge fan following and expressing his happiness of meeting fans after almost a year at Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo event, the actor said, "After one and a half year that I met all of them...The love is intact..its the same. In fact, it's much more now."

Speaking of the upcoming action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the same is directed by Trivikram and co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead while makes a comeback to Tollywood after 10 years.

