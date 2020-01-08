EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun spills the beans on teaming up with Darbar director A R Murugadoss soon

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's release, opened up on the reports of him teaming up with Darbar director AR Murugadoss.

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up and promoting his upcoming movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Allu opened up on the reports of him teaming up with AR Murugadoss and confirmed that they are in talks. When asked about it, to which he said, "Ya ya, we are in talks, it is very much true and we are having talks with him. Once everything falls in place, we would like to make an official announcement about it." For the unversed, there were reports that AR Murugadoss narrated a story to Allu Arjun and he wants to make a bilingual movie. If the reports are to be believed, the scripting is underway and their collab will place by next year. Allu Arjun will be the third Telugu hero after Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu with whom AR Murugadoss will team up.

Speaking of the action drama, the same is directed by Trivikram and co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The actor who has hardly shared screen space with any heroine again is doing the second film with Pooja Hegde. The two had earlier featured together in Harish Shankar’s Duvvada Jagannadham which was released in 2017. Aside from him and Pooja Hegde, the movie also stars , Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, and Nivetha Pethuraj, Sunil and Tanikella Bharani among others. The movie will be a mass entertainer and do great at the box office considering the elements. The movie also marks Tabu’s return to Tollywood after 10 long years. She will be seen in the role of Allu Arjun’s mother while Jayaram is playing the role of father.

