EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun & Vijay Deverakonda's stylist says they will NEVER wear THIS accessory

Stylist Harmann Kaur has also revealed what their favourite accessories are, and she opened up about all the viral looks of both the actors.

Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda's stylist Harmann Kaur, in an interview with Pinkvilla, has revealed about their major don'ts when it comes to fashion choices. The actors' flamboyant, bold fashion statements have been the talk of the town for a while now. While Allu Arjun has earned the title of the 'Stylish star' because of his classy style, Vijay is known for his bold, experimental, fashion-forward choices.

When asked about one thing that they will never wear she revealed that Vijay Devarakonda would never wear pants with side belts and Allu Arjun can never be spotted with shirts having one pocket. She stated that none of them was easier to style, both are equally challenging. She talked about the accessories that they love to wear. While Allu Arjun loves to wear glasses preferably gentle monster so much that he can never be seen without one, Vijay loves to experiment with hats and beanies.

The celebrity stylist decoded some of the most viral looks that she styled for them. She said that Arjun is specific about his style as he knows what he wants and what he doesn't and that there is a specific colour palette decided for him which includes black, white, grey and beige.

The stylist also provided some hacks for the audience on how straight fit pants can be worn based on the body type. When asked about the creative differences between them she revealed that she used to have more differences with Allu Arjun initially but now it is less. She said that she always tries to find the middle ground that works for both of them.

Watch the interview here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

