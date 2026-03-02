EXCLUSIVE: Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy to go Anamika Khanna way for wedding outfits, aim to revolutionize jewelry styling

The star couple, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy, is gearing up for a big celebration ahead of their wedding ceremony on March 6, 2026, in the presence of their family and friends. The duo decided to conduct a grand event celebrating their union with the members of the Telugu film industry on March 2. Many big names of the fraternity are expected to grace the event with their presence, and ahead of the bash, we exclusively learned about the two’s blazing outfit choices.

Decoding Allu Sirish’s look for wedding events

Deciding to twin once again, the two entrusted Anamika Khanna for their big, bold looks, with styling by Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan. The groom-to-be has gone for a sparkle-heavy look, aiming to make yet another fashion statement with his choice. Allu Sirish’s jewelry is from Mahesh Notandass, where the standout piece will be an all-diamond choker over a western fit. Previously, during his engagement, the actor opted for a heavy necklace with his sherwani, wanting to display the upgrade in men’s styling. This time, he has opted for one with his blazer.

Designed by Anamika Khanna, Allu Sirish’s wedding ensemble is an exercise in quiet clarity. Rendered in soft ivory, the look is intentionally understated — a palette that reflects calm, presence, and composure rather than spectacle. The silhouette is fluid and elongated, allowing ease of movement while maintaining a sharp, architectural line.

Delicate gold embroidery traces the neckline, borders, and stole with precision, echoing the softened metallic accents of the bride’s lilac ensemble. The detailing is light, almost incidental — designed to catch the eye only on closer view. Together, the ivory and lilac create a visual dialogue: subtle contrast, shared restraint, and a shared sense of balance. It’s a pairing that feels considered, modern, and deeply aligned — two looks speaking in the same quiet language.

Allu Sirish to wear Anamika Khanna in an ivory ensemble grounded in craft. The tailored jacket will feature tonal hand embroidery executed in a lace-like technique, layered over a satin shirt that adds a subtle contrast in texture. Refined, detailed, and rooted in quiet strength.

Details on Nayanika Reddy’s fits for wedding ceremonies

For the wedding ceremony, Nayanika Reddy has set her eyes on a lilac Anamika Khanna saree, which is said to be a meeting point between the familiar and the new. At its core, the ensemble is traditional to the fullest, but it has been approached with restraint and freshness, allowing the saree to feel ceremonial without feeling heavy.

A silk number, it is said to have zardosi, kasab, and pearl embroidery dipped in antique gold accents, that are aiming to represent warmth while grounding the soft presence of the lilac piece.

Together, the elements of the couple’s fits form a wedding statement that honours tradition while allowing space for individuality — composed, meaningful, and quietly elevated.

