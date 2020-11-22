Exclusive: Anand Deverakonda spills the beans on Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna watching MCM together

Anand, during the interview, also shared that he has been compared with his brother Vijay Deverakonda in the past and as an actor, he is ready for comparisons.

Anand Deverakonda's second film Middle Class Melodies, also starring Varsha Bollamma in the lead, released recently and it received tremendous response on social media. Ahead of the film's release, the lead actors spoke to Pinkvilla and made some candid revelations. Anand, during the interview, shared that he has been compared with his brother Vijay Deverakonda in the past and as an actor, he is ready for comparisons.

"I have faced comparisons and criticism you are talking about...Some of them gave it constructively, which I take and learn from but most of them come from really negative places, especially on social media. I have faced it and I'm ready for the comparisons as an actor but I don't think they should be comparing Vijay Vs Anand Deverakonda," said Anand who made his acting debut with 2019's Dorasaani.

Anand on the other hand also spilled the beans that he had watched the film with both Rashmika and Vijay together. "I invited Rashmika to watch it and give me her feedback. It was wonderful and all of them enjoyed it..It was actually a rough cut with no background score and they enjoyed it so much even then. It was like a real group of friends sitting and watching the film."

He further continued, "Vijay is also proud that I'm able to do this kind of cinema. The natural, real, authentic cinema doesn't happen often and I was able to do it along with the whole cast and crew.

Varsha, on the other hand, discussed about how her role is different from her other films like Bigil and the duo reveal the most 'middle class' thing they have ever done. Varsha Bollamma was also overwhelmed on receiving praises from Rashmika for MCM. Expressing her happiness on the same, she said, "I think Rashmika's tweet if you see, It was so sweet..Your celebrity friends do tweet and share about it but the amount of time she took to tweet such sweet words, I was really overwhelmed. It was too sweet."

