EXCLUSIVE: Anjali Menon on OTT release for Wonder Women: That kind of thing is not easy to put out in theatre

As Anjali Menon's directorial Wonder Women headed by six actresses including Nadiya Moidu and Nithya Menen is all set to release on the OTT platform, Pinkvilla conducted an exclusive interview with the film's cast and crew. During the interaction, director Anjali Menon was asked about the two sides of OTT and why Wonder Women was not released in theatres. She was posed with the question, "When OTT was not that strong, Margarita with a Straw was released in theatres and did extremely well, do you think Wonder Women could have done that ?"

Replying to this, the filmmaker said, "See, with Wonder Women there are a couple of things we are doing differently. First, of course, is the choice of subject, which I don't think is a deterrent in any way. But, the other thing is in this film we have chosen to have a mix of languages which is different. It is an unconventional choice, where people though speak English in most of our cities, we don't usually see it on our screens, and here we have chosen that as our dominant language. Plus, six other different languages from India are spoken by the characters according to their own situations. Now, that kind of a thing is not easy to put out in the theatre and identify an audience, whereas on an OTT circuit it is something that the audience can identify and can tune into.