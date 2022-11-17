EXCLUSIVE: Anjali Menon on remake of Bangalore Days and Ustaad Hotel: Can make no such guarantee

Director Anjali Menon is all ready to once again treat fans with another heart-melting story in the form of her forthcoming film, Wonder Women starring Nadiya Moidu, Nithya Menen , Parvathy Thiruvothu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, Archana Padmini and Amruta Subhash in the lead. The project is gearing up to premiere on the OTT platform soon and hence the team of the film indulged in a one-on-one with Pinkvilla.

Her previous films Banglore Days and Ustaad Hotel are still adored by movie buffs. During the interview, Anjali Menon was asked, "Please tell us that these films are not being remade,". Reacting to this, the director said laughing, "I can make no such guarantee".

She was further asked, "Do people still come to you and talk about these films? Is it still a constant in your life?" To this, she said, "I am very fortunate there has been a lot of love showered on the films I have made, and every year when it comes to that time when its the day of the release, it's very special that each of them gets celebrated."

On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil, who was a part of Banglore Days also spoke on the topic during an exclusive interview with us. When asked if there’s a possibility for a sequel, he said that the director has to decide on it. The actor was further quoted saying, “No clue, Anjali would be the right person to answer”.

About Banglore Days

Refreshing your memory, Banglore Days starred Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathi Thiruvothu, and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The film was lauded by both fans and critics and hence the audience eagerly awaits the sequel to this much-appreciated drama.

