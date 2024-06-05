EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah to host wedding reception on THIS date; see official invite

‘Action King’ Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun is all set to tie the wedding knot with Thambi Ramaiah’s son and actor Umapathy Ramaiah. With the auspicious event just days away from taking place, Pinkvilla has exclusively obtained a sneak peek of their wedding reception invite.

According to the invite, the marriage reception is set to take place on June 14, 2024, at the Leela Palace in Chennai. The function is set to begin at 6:30 pm on that day with both Arjun Sarja and his wife, former actress Niveditha Arjun extending their warm wishes.

Check out the exclusive invite for Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy’s wedding reception

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah met on the reality show Survivor back in the day which was hosted by the former’s dad Arjun Sarja himself. The couple got engaged last year in October in the presence of their families and close friends, who wished them luck for a future together.

According to earlier reports, Aishwarya and Umapathy were speculated to tie the knot sometime in the second week of June this year. However, in an exclusive update received by Pinkvilla, we can confirm that the happy couple is all set to celebrate their reception on June 14.

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah’s filmography

For those who are unaware, both Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy have been prominent faces in South cinema over the years. Aishwarya made her debut on the silver screen back in 2013 with the Tamil movie Pattathu Yaanai starring Vishal and directed by Boopathy Pandian.

The star kid had played the lead role in the masala action movie and later on, also appeared in the Kannada-Tamil bilingual film Prema Baraha/Sollividava. The movie Sollividava was written and directed by her father and had a decent run in theaters.

On the other hand, Umapathy Ramaiah is the son of actor and comedian Thambi Ramaiah who is known for movies like Mynaa and Veeram. Umapathy made his debut in Tamil cinema back in 2016 with the movie Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay. He was last seen in 2021 with the film Thanne Vandi which also had his father in a supporting role.

