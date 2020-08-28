  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Is Bangalore Days 2 in the making? Here's what Fahadh Faasil has to say

Staring Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathi Thiruvothu, Nithya Menen in the lead roles, Banglore Days was directed by Anjali.
Mollywood’s one of the most important films, which made the whole country turn back and notice the South film industry is Bangalore Days. Starring power-packed critically acclaimed young actors including Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathi Thiruvothu, Nithya Menen among the others, the film was lauded by fans and critics alike. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that the film is a timeless classic and one would not get enough of it no matter how many times one has watched it.

While many are waiting to know if there would be a sequel for the film, Fahadh Faasil spoke about it in an exclusive interview with us. When we asked him if there’s a possibility for a sequel, he said that the director has to decide on it. The critically acclaimed actor said, “No clue, Anjali would be the right person to answer”. Well, it looks like the ball is in the director’s court now to decide on Bangalore Days 2.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fahadh was last seen in Trance, where he shared the screen space with his wife Nazriya. He will be next seen in Malik. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, it is expected that Malik will have an intriguing storyline. Fahadh will be seen in different makeovers and the film will narrate the journey of his character from the age of 20 to 57. The trailer of his yet another upcoming film titled C U Soon was revealed by the makers recently and it received a positive response.

