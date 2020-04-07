EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Sakshi Agarwal reveals how she keeps fit during the quarantine period

The former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Sakshi Agarwal goes on to reveal that she does various floor exercises to keep fit during the quarantine period.

The sultry diva, Sakshi Agarwal opens up about her activities during the quarantine period, especially her fitness routine. The gorgeous actress goes on to reveal that she does various floor exercises. Sakshi says that due to the lockdown she makes use of the staircase to work out as well. Sakshi Agarwal who became a household name after she featured in the popular show Bigg Boss Tamil 3. The stunning actress who is expected to be seen in some interesting projects said that her workout regime includes exercise for the abs, doing lunges, and crunches.

The south siren also reveals that she makes it a point to share her fitness mantra with her Instagram followers. The stunner has a massive fan following on her social media accounts. Sakshi Agarwal, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast says she is also learning how to cook new dishes at home. The stunner also wants to read as many books as possible during her time home. Sakshi mentions how she wants to make the best possible use of her time at home.

The beautiful diva also states that after the COVID-19 gets better and the country is out of the lockdown, she wants to feel proud of all the newer things she has managed to learn during the quarantine period. The actress is a favourite among the fans and television viewers. There is a strong buzz that the actress Sakshi Agarwal will feature in the south film titled Teddy. This film will have Arya in the lead.

