EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss Tamil fame Abhirami on Kamal Haasan: He used to stand for me and I really respect

Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Abhirami Venkatachalam managed to grab the headlines with her stint inside the controversial house. The stunner ruled the television and the big screen at the same time with her presence in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house and Thala Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai. The film released while she was inside the house and post the show, Abhirami received immense love. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress spilled the beans about her journey inside the glass-walled house.

She said, "There are positive and negative things. We are always taught to take the positive things and leave the negative aside. So in future before we commit any mistake it is like a dry potato in the bag. We just take, check it and remember this happened so that we do not repeat it. I have got a lot of lifetime experience from the show. I would specifically like to give thanks to the show. For me to even read the public mind, this was a great platform. After coming out, I always left that just by watching for an hour, leave about me, even about any contestant in the house, people will generally start tagging. They just think whatever they think is the person's quality and that's it. So that is really bad. On the positive side, people who we do not even know showered a lot of love and the care that I got once I stepped out."

She further continued, "There are small incidents For eg: Old people used to meet me in the award functions and just hold me and say, "I would just like to prepare food and feed you by my hands, I love you so much and we are all there for you. Never feel lonely, never feel left out, I am like your grand mom, I am like your mother," There were so many people! My point of going to the show was just that. To gain this unconditional love from the people. To some extent it was successful so I really thank god for that."

Abhirami Venkatachalam also spilled the beans about how Kamal Haasan helped her and stood by her by giving cues during the show. She says, "Even before getting into the industry, I always saw him as Bhishma. He was the one who leaded the Pandavas and was the head. So Kamal Haasan sir is like that for me. He has been in the industry for 60 years. He is one of the most wonderful and talented persons I have ever seen and I used to wait for all the Saturdays just to see his face because such a positive vibe he gives me. Even though there are rules that had to be followed for the channel's TRP to go a certain way, he was given cues. At times, wherever he could, he used to stand for me and I really respect all that. I really love him personally because he is one of the nicest human being from the industry."

Here's a picture of Abhirami and Kamal Haasan from Bigg Boss Tamil show:

