EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss Tamil’s Abhirami says she realised the importance of being a citizen first amid lockdown

The stunning and vivacious southern beauty Abhirami Venkatachalam stole everyone's heart with her impeccable work in the south film industry. The actress who is also known to be a fashionista did a stint in the highly popular Vijay TV's show, Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. The much-loved show saw Abhirami as a very strong contender who grabbed the attention of the viewers with her honesty on the show. Now, in an Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the south siren is pouring her heart out about the current situation in the country and the global crisis of COVID-19.

When the leggy lass was quizzed about her pros and cons of the Coronavirus lockdown, Abhirami was quick to point out that it was a very crucial step that the government had to undertake, in order to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading further. The gorgeous actress goes on to add that the lockdown period was a very important time for her as she realised the importance of being a citizen first. Abhirami makes a point to highlight that she even thought was everything shutting down immediately, but later realised about the gravity of the COVID-19 outbreak when she read and saw the news and how the situation is getting worse in other parts of the country. The actress who featured in Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai, said that India is in a better situation than some other nations which are severely hit.

Abhirami goes on to add that Indian citizens are abiding by the directives issued by the government like wearing masks, sanitizing and social distancing. But, the actress also points towards the hardships that are faced by the daily wagers of the country. She goes on to say that people who used to live on the streets are now in major trouble. Abhirami says that the production work of films has been affected, which has impacted their income sources.

