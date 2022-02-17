EXCLUSIVE: Is Ajith starrer Valimai 2 in the making? Find out

Ajith Kumar and Boney Kapoor have once again joined hands to deliver a blockbuster with H. Vinoth’s Valimai. The two had earlier come up with Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019. Spilling the beans on their latest venture, Boney Kapoor indulged in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Let’s dive in….

Talking about the Ajith Kumar starrer, he said, "Premise of Valimai cannot be described in one line. It's a wholesome entertainer - the subject has enough for everybody. It has got family emotions, brother's emotions, friendship emotions, and a lot of action. It has good vs evil, it has the hero working towards cleansing on evil in our system and society. It has all elements that make the commercial cinema more interesting."

Talking about the much-demanded sequel of the film, Boney Kapoor said, "Although, we never thought about it earlier, after reading on social media about the demand of spinning Valimai into a franchise the thought has reached my mind, I am sure, it has reached the director too. Let's hope, the film does as well as the audience wants it to do, or the Ajith Kumar fans wants it to do. If it does, obviously, the sequel will be on the way."

While Ajith Kumar plays a cop , H. Vinoth’s directorial will see Kartikeya as the antagonist in the film. Valimai has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Nirav Shah.