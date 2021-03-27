EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor spills the beans on yet another collaboration with Ajith Kumar for Thala 61

Thala Ajith and Boney Kapoor's upcoming film titled Valimai is a cop drama and the first look poster will be unveiled on Ajith Kumar's birthday.

At a time when the fans of Ajith are waiting for his first look poster and other promotions of his upcoming film Valimai to be released on his birthday, producer Boney Kapoor has now spilled the beans about yet another collaboration with the actor in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Boney Kapoor said that he has a special bond with Thala Ajith and another collaboration is a possibility. Though Boney Kapoor did not reveal any more details, this cue has come as a huge surprise to his fans.

He said, “We have a good bonding. I would like to continue the relationship as long as he wants it. I am sure he feels the same”. About the upcoming film Valimai, recently, Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter space and announced that the makers will release the first look of Ajith Kumar from the upcoming cop drama on his birthday which is on May 1. This announcement came after the fans of Ajith asked for updates about the film on various platforms including the cricket stadium and during the welcome rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai.

Watch the full interview here:

Also Read: VIDEO: RRR cast & crew leave Ram Charan overwhelmed by celebrating his birthday with fireworks, balloons, cake

Announcing the news, Boney Kapoor wrote on his Twitter space, “The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May 1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar's 50th birthday #AK50”. Before this announcement, Ajith had requested his fans to stay dignified. In an official statement, Ajith said that it made him upset to see his fans asking for updates about the film in public places and requested them to act dignified. He also noted that people watch movies for entertainment whereas it was his profession.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×