EXCLUSIVE: C U Soon director Mahesh on Fahadh Faasil: He could have refused role in Take Off but stood for me

Take Off director Mahesh Narayanan's upcoming Malayalam film titled, C U Soon starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran is releasing online on September 1. Since Mahesh couldn't release Fahadh Faasil's Malik due to lockdown, he spoke to the actor on call and discussed an idea about shooting a film to release online amid pandemic. Speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Narayanan said, "We met at his apartment to figure it out what can be done. There are hardly computer screen-based films in India and so we decided to give it a try. That moment I wasn't sure if its a short or feature film being made. But slowly characters started evolving."

Sharing about shooting the film on the phone and other gadgets, the director said, "In a way, it was quite a learning process for us because we were trying something new..I enjoyed that process very well." He further added, "A filmmaker can try it for once or certain scenes can be tried but due to pandemic and lockdown, things are momentary. We are actually waiting for cinema halls to open again. Also, since it has not been written in a conventional format, I also gave space to everyone to get used to of this format. I introduced format first and then characters so that when the story starts, people should not be confused with forms."

Sharing about his bond with Fahadh Faasil as they have worked together for two films Take Off and Malik (yet to release), Mahesh says, "We know each other from long time...when he shifted to Kochi, I was also shifting to there. We moved at the same time...he is a person who likes to experiment with his films and our bonding has been strong since a very long time. Fahadh is not a person who would be doing a role like in Take Off because his role is very minimal and actor like him coming in the mid-point of the film, like he could have easily refused to do the role but he stood for me to make it a success like it happened."

"We did film Malik together but couldn't release due to lockdown, so to cheer me up he said let's try something. He understands me very well," the director added.

