EXCLUSIVE: C U Soon's missing scenes to get a separate film; CONFIRMS director Mahesh Narayanan

Speaking to Pinkvilla, C U Soon director Mahesh also revealed that the film was made keeping in mind its genre and target audience since one has to be alert every moment while watching it.
Mumbai
Mahesh Narayanan's C U Soon starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran might be an experimental film but it proves that there are no limitations when it comes to creativity. Malayalam film industry has once again proved the script is the hero. The computer screen genre has been rarely explored and the makers of C U Soon have taken this format to a new level. The films deserve to take a bow. Speaking to Pinkvilla, director Mahesh revealed that the film was made keeping in mind its genre and target audience since one has to be alert every moment while watching the thriller-drama. 

"Since I was making a screen-based movie, I had to use all those apps and in that way, if you see any kind of text on the screen, there is minimum required time for a person to get it readable. I could make it such a way that a certain kind of audience can only understand... I decided to give it a try and let's see how much bandwidth I can have in terms of age group. I knew much before the process started that it is a set up for a niche audience and the reactions were receiving is pretty inspiring." 

Asked if the audience can expect more of virtual cinematography from him, he replied, "I'm done with the screen-based movies and it is not about it as this kind of content can be explored with the help of other devices as well." 

He further said that due to the pandemic, a lot of innovations will be coming in terms of filmmaking. 

The Take Off director spilled the beans stating C U Soon will have a second part but he is yet to work on a screenplay and other stuff. "We have already planned a second part and it is not a second part basically but about a non-virtual film. Whatever the scenes that were missing in this film (C U Soon), we are planning to give it as a separate film with a conventional format but still, I have not arrived at the point how the screenplay should be and all. We are trying to make a film about it. That will be a challenging process," he concluded. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

