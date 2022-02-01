EXCLUSIVE: Danish Sait on Puneeth Rajkumar's film One Cut Two Cut: It's overwhelming to not have him around

Danish Sait is gearing up for the release of his Kannada film One Cut Two Cut by late Puneeth Rajkumar's production. The satirical comedy revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi, played by Danish and how his first day turns into a hostage situation.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the budding actor opened up about why he said yes to the comedy entertainer. "At first, we put a video of this character saying looking for a bride and we had an overwhelming response of about 700 to 800 emails. That's when we realised we have to do something with this character so sat down with the director, who is also my friend and worked on the script, developed the character. We thought it was cool and then we went to see Mr Puneeth Rajkumar, had liked the story as well, that's how we got into production," Danish recalled.

Danish Sait is collaborating with late Puneeth Rajkumar's production for the second time with One Cut Two Cut as his first movie was also bankrolled by the late Power Star. Opening about his special bond with Puneeth Rajkumar, Danish said, "Of course, there was a special bond. Puneeth anna was a friend, great mentor and colleague I worked with. Over and above all, the work I have done with him and his production, I was able to know him as a human being and I don't think the world has enough people like him. And if there were, the world would have been a far far far nicer place because he was a beautiful human being. It was incredible working with him. I have tried to capsulate his memories with friends and other community members as he was a lovely man. And not having him today between us when this is happening, the film he made is overwhelming. I'm still in disbelief that we lost such a gem."

The film is directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju and also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth in pivotal roles. One Cut Two Cut is one of the last production projects that were kick-started by late Puneeth Rajkumar before his untimely death last year. The film will release on February 3 for streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

Also Read: One Cut Two Cut Trailer: Danish Sait starrer is a perfect comedy adventure entertainer