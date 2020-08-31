EXCLUSIVE: Darshana Rajendran on C U Soon: It came with its problems but was a fabulous experience

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Darshana Rajendran opened up about her upcoming Malayalam film, C U Soon, working for the film amid lockdown and more.

Darshana Rajendran might be a few films old, but she sounds super confident and though with supporting roles, she has established herself with unconventional roles in the films like Mayaanadhi, Kavan among others. She will be seen playing a lead role in Mahesh Narayanan's upcoming film, C U Soon alongside Fahadh Faasil and Roshan Mathew. She says, "It is definitely one of the most special characters I have played and I really enjoyed it."

Sharing her experience working for a film, which was shot in a restricted environment, Darshana says, "It was absolutely fabulous experience because it is not like anything that I have done before. We were shooting each of our portions separately, so it came with its problems, actually many problems every day but it was fabulous because there were a bunch of people tackling them together."

She continues, "We all shifted to one apartment..there were all the actors and few ppl from the crews. We were always shooting it individually unless we had a scene together. It was kind of interesting that came with new problems and good things."

Recalling how she started theatre and then cinema, Darshana who quit her job at the Institute of Financial Management and Research in Chennai, shared, "I come from a non-film background and got into the theatre while I was in Chennai. It was almost like a hobby I was exploring on the side of working at a company. I slowly got involved with the theatre and I started to enjoy it so much at some point that I wanted to spend more I time on it. That's when I quit my job and decided to spend more time in exploring acting and films happened after that."

There is hardly any money, fame or anything apart from the joy of being on the stage. Darshana Rajendran

In one of the interviews, Darshana said that theatre is a better place to make friends than the film fraternity. Asked if she thinks the same even now, Darshana said, "I really have some good friends in the film industry as well. My point there was that when you are doing theatre with a bunch of people coming together very cleanly for the love of it. There is hardly any money, fame or anything apart from the joy of being on the stage. It is very difficult to keep theatre-going and most importantly when the team comes together, they are all invested in different aspects of the show. Everyone ends up spending a lot of time together in making the show happen. So you end up making good friends with them but the process like this (shooting for C U Soon) was similar. We ended up shooting in the small place during that time of the shoot. With films, I wouldn't say it the same as theatre. My friends are from the films as well. It is not like my take on it has changed but I think now I'm making more and more friends from the film fraternity.

