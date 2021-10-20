EXCLUSIVE: Dhananjaya & Reba Monica John on Rathnan Prapancha, their characters, OTT release & more

Popular Kannada actor Dhananjaya and Reba Monica John are set to entertain the audience with their upcoming comedy film Rathnan Prapancha, which is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 22. The Rohit Padaki directorial is touted to be a unique travel comedy, showcasing the journey of a man named Rathnakara, as he tries to find his roots while dealing with the current trials and tribulations of his life.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dhananjaya and Reba Monica John opened up about their characters, lessons they discovered travelling for the film, working in various industries, OTT release and much more.

When asked what pulled them to do Rathnan Prapancha, Dhananjaya said, "Rathnan Prapancha is not exactly a comedy film but surely has a laughter riot. It is an intense film and emotionally driven film with a lot of values, middle-class relationships. We can also call it a travel film also, the whole film shows various places. And when I was heard the script, I was in tears as it was so haunting and I could totally connect to every character and dialogue of the film because it is a purely middle-class entertainer."

Reba also revealed why she said yes to the film, "First should be the narration, I fell in love with the story. I was quite intrigued with the posters as well. And I didn't much about the film but the director asked me if I wanted to check out the poster, that's when I decided to do it. The theme and actors are best, also I have never done a movie like this before."

Dhananjaya adds that Rathnan Pranpancha came as a fresh genre amidst all the gangster movies he is doing currently. "l think as an actor, I should explore more and more characters, rather than sticking to one type of character. I don't want to be typecasted. I was totally into mass, gangster roles and one day a director approached me for such a middle-class comic role and I was very happy. I enjoyed the journey of Rathnakara. Playing a common man role was very satisfying, states the actor."

Opening up about how Reba went through to play the role of a journalist in the film, she said, "Personality-wise, my character is not different from me so it wasn't really difficult. For journalist antics, mannerisms and attitude, I have picked it up from journalists I watch, news channels, videos and etc."

When asked if he discovered anything about him personally during the journey of Rathnakara, Dhananjaya laughs and says, "I totally connect to the character. And when you read a good book, travel, or watch a film, we definitely learn something. Coming to Rathnakara, I think I had Rathnakara all through me, a little bit not totally because at times he can be really irritating. Travelling to Kashmir made me feel so good, it's such a nice place and has beautiful people but there are a lot of problems. I learnt from Kashmir that we should care more about people than anything else."

"See, I did discover so many things about myself and that's the thing about travelling, you learn many new things, which is fascinating. I have personally learned to be grounded as our problems aren't much compared to what the others are going through, Reba on her learning through the journey of Rathnan Prapancha."

Further sharing her experience of working with Dhananjaya, the actress states, "I was a little intimated at honestly as you mentioned he is quite a happening star in Kannada and Rathnan Prapancha is my second film so to be there was overwhelming. Working with him made me realise that Dhananjaya is the most easiest to work with him as he is extremely adjusting, supportive and down to earth. I had a little bit of an issue with the language but he made sure to make me comfortable and helped me go through lines. He is also a great philosopher and I really had a good time with him on the sets."

Dhananjaya and Reba Monica John signed off by saying that they are extremely happy about the OTT release and are also excited that Rathnan Prapancha is going to reach beyond Kannada audiences as they are currently working in various South industries.

