EXCLUSIVE: Dhruv Vikram on working with dad in Mahaan: ‘I knew it was going to be nerve-wracking’

Popular father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram delivered power-packed performances in Karthik Subbaraj’s action drama Mahaan. In an exclusive talk with Pinkvilla, Dhruv Vikram shared his experience of working with his dad and Mahaan being his dad’s 60th project. Let us hear what the actor had to say.

When asked about how it was to be with his father on the sets, Dhruv Vikram said, “I think naturally there was a certain level of intimidation, but that being said, that fear and intimidation is what sought of motivated me and drove me because I knew that this is something I would have to do my best in and I would have to pull up. So, I knew these things were obviously going to be there and I anticipated that dad is going to be scary and nerve-wracking to work with. I tried my best to handle that fear and channel that nervousness into this character”.

Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, Mahaan is produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio. The film stars Simran as the female lead alongside Bobby Simha while Sananth, Vettai Muthukumar, Deepak Paramesh, and Aadukalam Naren. The film was released on the OTT platform on 10 February and received a thumping review from the audience . The film is also available in Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.

Mahaan revolves around a man whose family abandons him as he defects from the path of ideological living and goes on in search of personal liberty. As he acquires this freedom, he starts missing his son.