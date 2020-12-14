EXCLUSIVE: Digangana Suryavanshi opens up on her role in Seetimaarr: Not shadowed by 1 dimensional personality

Former Bigg Boss contestant Digangana spills the beans about her role in the upcoming Telugu sports drama, Seetimaarr. The film stars Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles.

Digangana Suryavanshi, who made her Tollywood debut last year with Hippi, will be seen sharing the screenspace with Tamannaah Bhatia and Gopichand in their upcoming film titled, Seetimaarr. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers ae super excited to know what's in store for them. Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss contestant Digangana spills the beans about her role in the upcoming Telugu sports drama.

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, the young actress revealed her role and stated that she is not shadowed by one-dimensional personality in the film. "It is definitely something that has a graph to it, it starts off in a certain way and you cannot predict the next moment. Even when I read the script I did not expect her to be this way, as there was more to it. And that is the coolest part, as there is a layer. Even in the same film, I am not getting stuck with the same emotion or I am not shadowed by one-dimensional personality. My role is multi-dimensional and that's the interesting part," the actress stated.

You're starring along with two big female actresses in the film, did the thought of getting overshadowed struck your mind?

To this, the former Bigg Boss contestant replied, "Not at all, it is such a privilege and it is so cool that I am getting to work with them and I have seen their work before, Even when I did not start my film career. Also, it is more about what I get to experience with them and around them. It's just phenomenal to see the kind of work these girls have done and I feel every good film has space for everyone to perform and that is why there are different roles in the same. Because it doesn't get clumsy, No that is not the case with Seetimaarr. Everyone has got their enough space."

Seetimaarr is directed by Sampath Nandi and is releasing in 2021.

