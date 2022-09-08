EXCLUSIVE: Director Surender Reddy develops a script for Allu Arjun, likely to team up again after Race Gurram

"Surender Reddy has started working on a script for Allu Arjun, which is based on a new subject and not a sequel to Race Gurram. The basic idea was conceptualised long back. However, Allu Arjun will decide on doing it only after he is completely satisfied with the final script," revealed a source.

Allu Arjun has cemented his position as one of the most bankable actors after the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise. The Sukumar directorial has made him the numero uno choice of many directors. And now, we have exclusively learnt that director Surender Reddy is working on a script for Allu Arjun.

"Surender Reddy has a series of hit films like Kick, Kick 2, Race Gurram to his credit, and so, he is in no hurry and spending enough time on the writing process. He wants his second collaboration with Allu Arjun to be the biggest cinematic spectacle," the source added.

On a related note, a year ago, it was announced that Power Star Pawan Kalyan will team up with Surender Reddy for a film. This got many fans excited to see the fresh combo of Surender Reddy and Pawan Kalyan. Recently, the producer of the film, Ram Talluri confirmed that the film is very much happening but has been put on hold due to Pawan Kalyan’s busy schedule.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is all set to commence the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule soon this month. He will be seen in the second and final part of the Pushpa series, helmed by Sukumar. Besides this, he has AA21 with Siva Koratala.

