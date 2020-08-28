EXCLUSIVE: Fahadh Faasil CONFIRMS his role in Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s next

The actor director duo's earlier film Super Dulexe was a superhit film and it was critically acclaimed too. It had an ensemble of star cast including Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

Kollywood director Thiagarajan Kumararaj a is one of the most critically acclaimed directors in the South. His first film Aaranya Kaandam was a huge hit and t was critically acclaimed as well. After Aaranya Kaandam, he helmed Super Deluxe with an ensemble of star cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin in the lead roles. Now, talking during an interview with us, Fahadh Faasil confirmed that he has a key role in the director’s upcoming film.

If everything goes as per the plan, it will mark the second collaboration of the actor and director. Their earlier film Super Deluxe was critically acclaimed and it was lauded by fans too. In the film, Fahadh played a newly wedded husband, who was trying to get to terms with his wife played by Samantha Akkineni. In the film, Vijay Sethupathi played a transgender, who returns to his family after years. The film also had other power-packed actors including Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin among the others in key roles.

When we asked him about the rumours of his next collaboration with the director, he confirmed the same. “It is not a rumour, it is by default I had to be in his next film,” he laughs. Well, it looks like we have yet another amazing treat on the cards. The rest of the film’s cast and crew is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil’s C U Soon recently had a direct release on OTT platform and the film is receiving a positive response from the audience.

