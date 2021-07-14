EXCLUSIVE: Fahadh Faasil gets candid about his Telugu debut with Allu Arjun for Pushpa: I'm excited about it

Fahadh Faasil is making his Telugu debut with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. He will play the antagonist in the upcoming Sukumar directorial.

Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil is making his Telugu debut and will be playing the antagonist’s role in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Ever since the makers of Pushpa announced the news, fans can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. FaFa himself is super excited to be a part of Pushpa. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor got candid about his upcoming project with director Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun.

Asked what was it like to shoot with Allu Arjun for Pushpa, he replied, "I haven't started shooting for the film yet. I'm going to join the team soon...I'm just doing the things I like and again, it is a very exciting team. I have seen his (director Sukumar) earlier films and we were planning a project to plugin since a long, so I'm excited about it." It will be one of the best things ever in the South Indian film industry, witnessing two powerhouses of Telugu and Kerala coming together on the big screen for the first time.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil and his upcoming film Malik director Mahesh Narayanan got candid on why they finally decided to release their upcoming film on an OTT platform. In a candid chat, the duo who have previously worked together on 3 films talked about their friendship, future projects together, Malayalam cinema, and more.

Malik also features Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Salim Kumar, Dileesh Pothan, and Joju George and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 15.

