EXCLUSIVE: Fahadh Faasil OPENS UP on reuniting with Dileesh Pothan for Joji & the secret behind their success

Director Dileesh Pothan revealed why he approached Fahadh once again for his upcoming crime drama.

After agreeing to work on a Macbeth inspired plot as their next film Joji, came the part of finding the perfect actors to fit their best. Director Dileesh Pothan opened up about the same and revealed why he approached Fahadh once again for his upcoming crime drama. He reveals, "We discussed many actors including new faces to play Joji and took reference. Even though there are very few characters in the movie, each one of them is equally important. As this is the story about the family, the family tree should be convincing in their looks and in chemistry with each other. We tried out many combinations and finally reached the present structure. Amongst the available actors, Fahadh had the closest resemblance to Joji. Fahadh was very excited when heard the story. We entered the first stage of scripting after fixing the cast of Joji."

When asked Fahadh the reason behind their hit collaborations, to this, he replied, "There's no secret to our success. We just get together and we have lots of fun. There is no secret. It’s out in the air. We can see us having fun when we shoot. I think that’s the reason behind our successes. We have lots of fun when we make a film."

Directed by Dileesh Pothan, Joji also features Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex, and Unnimaya Prasad in prominent roles. The trailer of the film was released recently and it has set high expectations. Set in contemporary times, the movie’s story revolves around Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of a rich plantation family.

Joji releases on Amazon Prime Video starting 7th April, 2021!

