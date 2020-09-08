  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Fahadh Faasil OPENS UP on working in Bollywood after Dulquer Salmaan

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Fahadh Faasil said that language is a big barrier but he is happy that his friends Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have made it to Hindi cinema.
18219 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Fahadh Faasil OPENS UP on working in Bollywood after Dulquer SalmaanEXCLUSIVE: Fahadh Faasil OPENS UP on working in Bollywood after Dulquer Salmaan
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil who is known for his roles in movies like Super Deluxe and Athiran among many has a separate fan base among non-Malayalis as well. The Bangalore Days actor has got offers in the past from various industries but he is still giving a thought to explore the new space due to the language barrier. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Fahadh Faasil said that language is a big barrier but he is happy that his friends Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have made it to Hindi cinema. 

Asked if he has any plans to enter Bollywood like his contemporaries and close friends DQ, Prithvi, Fahadh replied, "I actually don't speak the language but I have started understanding the language, so ya, that's the big barrier for me and thanks to OTT, cinema is travelling now." 

Giving an example of how Malayalam cinema is getting wider reach, he continued, "Malayalam film is not only travelling in Kerala, it is travelling. The audience is taking efforts to understand the films of different regional languages. To watch the film, reading subtitles show the audience taking efforts. I'm grateful that people have opened up to that space and as of now, I'm happy exploring this space." 

The content that Malayalam cinema has been creating is incredible and is getting a wider reach across the country. Asked about the same, Fahadh said, "It is a cycle that goes around in every industry. I think good content is all over and what I insist is the filmmakers from here going to Bombay and making films there. I think, all these will happen in some time and everything will come under the same roof." 

Also Read: Yash won hearts with his humble reaction when KGF Chapter 1 beat Shah Rukh Khan's Zero at box office 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement