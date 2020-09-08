EXCLUSIVE: Fahadh Faasil OPENS UP on working in Bollywood after Dulquer Salmaan

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Fahadh Faasil said that language is a big barrier but he is happy that his friends Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have made it to Hindi cinema.

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil who is known for his roles in movies like Super Deluxe and Athiran among many has a separate fan base among non-Malayalis as well. The Bangalore Days actor has got offers in the past from various industries but he is still giving a thought to explore the new space due to the language barrier. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Fahadh Faasil said that language is a big barrier but he is happy that his friends Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have made it to Hindi cinema.

Asked if he has any plans to enter Bollywood like his contemporaries and close friends DQ, Prithvi, Fahadh replied, "I actually don't speak the language but I have started understanding the language, so ya, that's the big barrier for me and thanks to OTT, cinema is travelling now."

Giving an example of how Malayalam cinema is getting wider reach, he continued, "Malayalam film is not only travelling in Kerala, it is travelling. The audience is taking efforts to understand the films of different regional languages. To watch the film, reading subtitles show the audience taking efforts. I'm grateful that people have opened up to that space and as of now, I'm happy exploring this space."

The content that Malayalam cinema has been creating is incredible and is getting a wider reach across the country. Asked about the same, Fahadh said, "It is a cycle that goes around in every industry. I think good content is all over and what I insist is the filmmakers from here going to Bombay and making films there. I think, all these will happen in some time and everything will come under the same roof."

